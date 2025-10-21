Salmon Arm News

City of Salmon Arm to hold public input meeting about 2026 budget on Oct. 27

Seeking public budget input

Photo: Luc Rempel Salmon Arm city hall exterior

Salmon Arm residents will have an opportunity to make their voices heard when it comes to the 2026 budget.

The city announced it will be hosting a public budget input meeting on Monday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.

The meeting was announced in a social media post on Friday afternoon.

“This meeting is your opportunity to present or provide written input to help mayor and council understand community priorities for Salmon Arm’s 2026 Budget and 5-Year Financial Plan,” reads the post.

Attendees can also make written submissions on budgetary matters, but all written submissions must be submitted by Oct. 22 at 4 p.m.

Submission forms can be found on the city’s website and can be submitted by email to [email protected], by post to Box 40, Salmon Arm, B.C. V1E 4N2, or dropped off in person at Salmon Arm city hall.

Anyone who makes a submission is strongly encouraged to attend the meeting.

You can learn more about the city’s budget process on its website.