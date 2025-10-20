Salmon Arm News

Mounties say Salmon Arm woman caught drunk driving tried to give cops a fake name, birthday

Provided fake name to cops

Photo: Colin Dacre RCMP flash

Mounties say a prohibited driver was arrested after she gave police a fake name and birthday during a roadside sobriety check.

Salmon Arm RCMP said officers on patrol stopped a white Chevrolet Trailblazer to assess the sobriety of the driver on Sept. 22 at about 10:45 p.m.

“The driver told the officer she had left her driver’s licence at home,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“The driver then provided what was later learned to be a false name and birthday.”

He said officers noticed an alcohol odour coming from the driver and conducted a breath test.

The 24-year-old female driver blew a fail reading on two attempts, according to police.

“While conducting further investigation to try and confirm the driver’s identity, the officer called out the registered owner’s name, to which the driver immediately looked over at the officer and replied ‘Yes,’” Hodges said.

“The driver then confirmed her actual name which showed she was already prohibited from driving.”

Police arrested the driver for obstruction and driving while prohibited. She was released from custody with a court date to speak to the two criminal charges.

The driver was also served a 90-day driving prohibition and a violation ticket for open liquor. The white Trailblazer was impounded for 30 days.