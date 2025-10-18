Salmon Arm News

Chase council approves installation and funding support for curling club sculpture, unveiling event

Photo: Village of Chase Design of a new sculpture to be installed on an exterior wall of the Chase Curling Club

After much discussion and split opinions from council members, the Village of Chase permitted the installation of a new Secwépemc sculpture on the side of the local curling club.

At an Oct. 14 meeting, council discussed a request from Chase and Area Family Services, which had asked permission to install the art piece, noting the project was part of their ongoing efforts towards truth and reconciliation.

The sculpture is titled Wel Me7 Yews, which means Forever (and ever) in Secwepemctsin.

In its request, CAFS asked for village funding and coordination to help paint and prepare the wall, as well as support for an unveiling event.

However, the staff report prepared by Sean O’Flaherty, village corporate officer, noted some communication issues when village staff tried to work with CAFS.

In his report, O’Flaherty said the village originally paid for the wall of the curling club to be painted white at the request of CAFS in preparation for a mural to be painted.

Painting the wall, including preparation work and two coats of paint, cost the village $7,500.

However, once the wall was completed, CAFS told the village the white colour was “too glaring and not suitable for the art installation," and asked for a third coat of paint in an off-white or pale yellow colour.

CAFS offered to pay for the third coat, quoted to cost $1,500.

In the report, O'Flaherty recommended the village not pay for this third coat of paint, noting the village has already allocated the entire $10,000 budget for the curling club.

Mayor Fred Lepsoe put forward a motion to have the village pay the $1,500, as well as contribute $200 to help pay for the unveiling event.

This motion passed with Coun. Colin Connett and Coun. Fred Torbohm opposed.

'What does it mean?'

Coun. Jane Herman said that despite miscommunications between the village and CAFS, she still felt it was an important project.

“I'm going to be really honest here. I feel like this is an important project to me and I'm in favour of it,” she said.

“I feel like there was quite a bit of miscommunication amongst getting this done. First, it was a mural, then it also turned into a sculpture, with not much reporting back to us," Herman said, adding council didn't have the opportunity to discuss the project along the way.

"I feel like there's been some things that have been miscommunicated or not communicated. …But on the whole I think that we should be going ahead with it.”

The sculpture is an artistic rendering of the words Secwepemecul’ecw with the words wel Me7 Yews swirling underneath it.

Connett said he agreed with Herman that they should support an art piece, but questioned whether anyone would understand the sculpture.

“It's all good and grand to say, ‘Oh, yeah, we gotta do something,’” he said. “But when people are walking by, they’ll say, ‘What is it? What does it mean?’ We sure as hell don't know.”

The motion to permit CAFS to install the sculpture passed with only Connett voting in opposition.

Event planning passed to CAFS

CAFS also requested the village's involvement in hosting an event to unveil the new sculptural piece once it had been installed.

Torbohm said he felt CAFS was better equipped to host the unveiling considering it was their sculpture. He made a motion to defer the planning of the event to CAFS, but to have the village involved in the event in some way.

However, Coun. Dan Stevenson said he felt the village should take a leadership role in the event rather than leaving it up to CAFS.

“I think it's important that we do have a part to play there, and I think we should, in my opinion, do more than just leave it up to CAFS to organize it and then chase us down,” he said.

“We can show ourselves as leaders, and we can actually lead this unveiling event.”

Herman also agreed the village should have more involvement in the event.

However, Torbohm’s motion to allow CAFS to plan the event was passed, with Herman and Stevenson voting in opposition.