Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl’ecw rescinds campfire ban on reserve lands

Photo: Colin Dacre Campfire ban lifted on Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl’ecw reserve lands.

Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl’ecw has announced it is lifting the ban on campfires on reserve land.

The band announced the update in a statement sent out earlier on Friday.

The band began a total fire ban on July 7, a month and half before BC Wildfire Service announced a fire ban for the Kamloops Fire Centre on Aug. 29.

When BCWS announced it would rescind the category 1 fire ban in the Kamloops Fire Centre on Sept. 29 Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl’ecw said they would keep their campfire ban in place for the time being.

The community was devastated by a fast-moving wildfire in 2023.