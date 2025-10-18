Salmon Arm News

BGC Okanagan announced it will take over services and programs offered by Aspiral Youth Partners Association

BGC comes to Salmon Arm

Photo: BGC Okanagan Exterior of the new BGC Okanagan office, formerly the headquarters of Aspiral Youth Partners Association

BGC Okanagan has announced it is expanding into Salmon Arm by taking over the programs and services previously offered by Aspiral Youth Partners Association.

In a statement released Friday, BGC Okanagan said the non-profit is excited about taking on this new partnership.

Aspiral Youth Partners Association has been offering specialized programs and services to support youth in the Shuswap for 23 years.

“This partnership strengthens BGC Okanagan’s commitment to delivering comprehensive services that empower children, youth, and families across the region,” reads the statement.

“All services and programs previously offered by Aspiral Youth Partners Association will continue under BGC Okanagan’s leadership, ensuring seamless support for the community.”

The programs offered include supports and services for youth and families who are vulnerable, provided through contracts with the Ministry of Children and Families, Community Living BC and School District 83.

BGC Okanagan said it has hired all of the members of the Aspiral team to ensure youth and families have continuity in the care and services provided.

“The mission of Aspiral Youth Partners Association aligns perfectly with BGC Okanagan’s core values,” said Jeremy Welder, CEO of BGC Okanagan.

“This transition enables us to expand our reach and impact, particularly in addressing the unique needs of young people who face barriers.”

Aspiral Youth Partners Association was operating under a management agreement with BGC Okanagan ever since the retirement of Kim Sinclair, its longtime executive director.

BGC Okanagan has been working to serve children, youth and families in the region for more than 65 years.

They operate more than 42 locations in 13 communities around the Okanagan region.