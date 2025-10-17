Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm's Loud and Proud Arts Festival kicks off weekend with dry dance party at Song Sparrow Hall

Pride festival starts tonight

Photo: Emily Ferguson Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm

The Loud and Proud Arts and Awareness Festival is kicking off with a dry dance party Friday night at the Song Sparrow Hall.

The annual arts festival celebrating 2SLGBTQ+ awareness, visibility and acceptance will begin Friday night and continue all weekend. The Song Sparrow Hall will be the hub for Pride events, including a multi-DJ dance party, numerous workshops, vendors and a drag brunch.

"We are so excited to be gathering again with old and new friends for another year of celebration, exploration and learning through the arts,” said River Grabowsky, Pride Project coordinator.

“We will dance, play, connect and grow as our community comes together to express our unique diversity. Come down and meet your neighbours, listen to some new music, make your next masterpiece, and support ongoing community service organizations."

The event kicks off Friday with a dry dance party headlined by Hot Dyke Party. Jade the Babe and Running with Pianos will also be performing.

Doors open at 4 p.m. with the music starting shortly after.

On Saturday at noon, people can attend a series of workshops including a book tasting with the Okanagan Regional Library and the Book Nook, Ceramic painting and an authenticity workshop with the Shuswap Children’s Association.

There will be a clothing swap at the authenticity workshop, so attendees are encouraged to bring any hip, fun clothes they’d like to exchange for something new.

At 5 p.m., things will switch up with a DJ Dance Party featuring Miss Demeanour, Heat Source, Wordzmith and headlined by Percusshunkidd.

On Sunday morning, the festival continues with a Drag Brunch starting at 10:30 a.m. The Brunch will feature regular and gluten-free pancakes along with alcoholic or non-alcoholic mimosas.

Drag performances from Freida Whales and the Pod will begin at 11 a.m. followed by other drag queens and kings.

Tickets for all events are pay-what-you-can and available online on the Salmon Arm Arts Centre website, by emailing [email protected], by calling 250-832-1170, at the art gallery at 70 Hudson Ave. NE, or at the door.

The Loud and Proud Arts and Awareness Festival is presented by the Salmon Arts Centre and the Salmon Arm Pride Project.