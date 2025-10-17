Salmon Arm News

Unsheltered man in Salmon Arm told police he was assaulted due to being charged with sexual interference

Mounties say a man living on the streets of Salmon Arm told RCMP he had been assaulted by two other homeless men after they learned he had been charged with sexual interference of a minor.

In a news release, Salmon Arm RCMP said the man reported being assaulted by two other unsheltered men on Sept. 30 at about midnight.

Police said when officers arrived, the man told them the assault happened about three hours earlier.

“Police attended and found the victim with a bloody nose,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

“The victim refused to provide a statement to police, nor proceed with charges.”

According to Hodges, the victim said the two other men had approached him and punched him repeatedly because he was being charged with sexual interference.

Hodges said police were able to speak with one of the suspects, but he denied being involved in the alleged assault. Mounties said the file was closed due to the victim refusing to cooperate with police.