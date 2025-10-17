Salmon Arm News

CSRD director says economic development service needs to do more for the North Shuswap

Board clashes over tourism

Photo: Luc Rempel The exterior of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District office in Salmon Arm.

Salmon Arm and Sicamous have officially pulled out of Shuswap Tourism, a move which prompted heated discussion at the Columbia Shuswap Regional District as directors disagreed on how to move forward.

The regional district operates the tourism agency, which received 40 per cent of its funding from the City of Salmon Arm before the municipality decided to leave.

During an Oct. 16 meeting, the CSRD board dealt with a bevy of motions related to Shuswap Economic Development and Shuswap Tourism, since both services are bundled up in a single bylaw.

A motion to amend the current economic development service to reflect the withdrawal of Salmon Arm and Sicamous led to intense discussion and some disagreement.

CSRD Director Jay Simpson said he thought moving forward without changes to strengthen economic development in the North Shuswap is a mistake.

He said he was opposed the motion as it was written.

“As you know, those that are involved have some difference of opinions on economic development and tourism promotion,” he said.

Simpson said the North Shuswap needs to provide its own economic development to a greater extent than the other areas of the CSRD because there is no nearby town or city with those services. The North Shuswap area is an hour away from the nearest large city, while the other communities have a town centre "within 20 minutes of them," he said.

“If we go ahead and put us all in the same basket, the North Shuswap is limited by the decisions made by the rest of their participants, and that is really being shown right now,” Simpson said.

“I am in favour of doing economic development and spending some money on that, and we need that, but the other participants are not in favour, and so they're taking it down to zero.”

He said he wanted to move towards a separate bylaw for economic development in the North Shuswap.

Avoiding 'oblivion'

Director Marty Gibbons, representing Electoral Area C, said he supported the motion as a way to keep Shuswap Tourism alive for another season.

“What we're doing here is we're keeping Shuswap Tourism, which is a really strong brand and has a website and has value,” he said. “As far as I'm concerned, we're not letting it just go away into oblivion.”

He said he supported the motion to ensure printed and digital promotional materials would be ready for next year’s tourism season.

“Salmon Arm and Sicamous have withdrawn… so this corporate board has to adjust the bylaw,” Gibbons said.

“This is about putting together a bylaw that will enable us to use the surplus funding left, which is in the neighbourhood of $100,000.”

Gibbons said defeating this motion would send the remaining funds from Shuswap Tourism into negative tax requisition for next year. He acknowledged that would lower taxes for residents, but leave Shuswap Tourism without funding, “which means it goes into oblivion.”

Director Rhona Martin, representing Electoral Area F, said she would support the motion but said she also would like to see additional economic development for her area.

“I think that once the bylaw is cleaned up, or during the process of the bylaw being cleaned up, we can probably have some conversations about how we provide economic development to our communities,” she said.

'You're basically shutting me down'

Simpson said despite what the other directors had said, he still opposed the motion.

“This is like making the North Shuswap run a three legged race with one person running and everybody else standing still,” he said. “It's very frustrating.”

He said he agreed on the importance of keeping Shuswap Tourism running, and agreed the bylaw needed to be cleaned up with the withdrawal of two members, but still opposed passing the motion until there could be more discussion on economic development for the North Shuswap.

“Let's do it right. Let's take the input of that community who requires economic development at this point and moving forward into account, in this decision,” Simpson said.

“Right now, you're basically shutting me down.”

He then asked for the motion to be tabled until the next board meeting in November. However, when the motion was voted on he failed to find enough support from the other directors.

The original motion to amend the economic development service bylaw to reflect the withdrawal of Salmon Arm and Sicamous was passed, with only Simpson and Director Karen Cathcart voting in opposition.

Following this motion, the board passed two more, instructing staff to prepare a request for proposals for the development of a tourism master plan for rural Shuswap, as well as for the technical development of tourism materials for rural Shuswap.