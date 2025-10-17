Salmon Arm News

New Indigenous garden unveiled at Shuswap Lake General Hospital

Indigenous garden blooms

Photo: Interior Health The new indigenous garden recently unveiled at Shuswap Lake General Hospital

A new indigenous garden has been created at Shuswap Lake General hospital to help the hospital incorporate traditional Secwépemc knowledge and cultural practices into patient care.

The completion of the garden was officially marked with a ceremony last month, and Secwépemc Elder Jean Brown provided a blessing for the new garden.

The garden is located on the south side of the hospital facing McGuire Lake and features local plants, with signs identifying each plant with the Secwépemc name and describing how it has been used in traditional healing.

In a statement released this morning the hospital said the new garden “creates space at the hospital for traditional Secwépemc knowledge and healing, culture and practices.”

Karl Rhebergen, director of clinical operations at SLH and Queen Victoria Hospital said it is an “honour” to incorporate traditional knowledge of the Secwépemc peoples to SLH.

“I hope the garden will make that knowledge more accessible and the hospital more inviting to First Nations, Métis and other Indigenous community members who haven’t always been properly welcomed by the health-care system,” he said.

In the statement the hospital said the garden provides a place for sacred practices like smudging, eagle fan brushing, talking circles and blanketing to help support spiritual and emotional health.

“The garden provides what we as indigenous and Secwécpemc consider to be one of the most important and healing facts of life,” said Melissa Kenoras, Indigenous patient navigator at SLH. “From the land and the medicines we received our ways of knowing and being.”

The garden was constructed in partnership between Interior Health, local physicians and the BC College of Physicians.

Dr. Kim Grieve, local physician and chairperson of the local facilities engagement team said the project was “an excellent collaboration on all fronts.”

“The garden provides access to plants used in traditional healing but it’s also important as a space for ceremonies and cultural practices,” she said.

“I don’t think we’re done. There’s more to do at the hospital to promote cultural safety but having the garden there and visible every day is a great step forward.”