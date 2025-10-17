Salmon Arm News

Mounties respond after Salmon Arm man throws juice box at someone else

Cops called for spilled juice

Photo: Glacier Media FILE - An RCMP SUV

Police in Salmon Arm were called to a report of an attempted assault after a 48-year-old man threw a juice box at a 32-year-old man, leading to a scuffle.

Salmon Arm Mounties said they received a report from a woman on Sept. 15, who said a 48-year-old man attempted to assault her and her 32-year-old male friend. She told police the suspect was being pinned to the ground on Beatty Avenue NW.

“Police attended and spoke with the 32-year-old man, who accused the 48-year-old of buying drugs from someone in a vehicle but had limited information on the involved vehicle,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

“The 32-year-old confronted the 48-year-old, who began taking off his jacket and threw a juice box at the 32-year-old.”

Another man got involved at that point and took the 48-year-old to the ground to prevent any sort of altercation, according to the 32-year-old.

The complainant told police he was not interested in pursuing the matter any further and officers told the 48-year-old man to leave.