District of Sicamous seeks public input while deciding what to do with green space

Photo: Luc Rempel Exterior of the District Office in Sicamous

The District of Sicamous is asking residents to weigh in as it decides what to do with the green space west of the new Sicamous Health Centre.

In a statement on its website, the district said it would be holding several guided sessions at the Sicamous Health Centre on Thursday, Oct. 23.

The guided sessions about the green space will run every half hour, starting at 4:30 p.m. and continuing until 6:30 p.m.

“The sessions will explore the site, include opportunities to share feedback at interactive stations and help shape a shared vision for this community space,” reads the statement.

Interactive stations will include a project overview, a sticky note wall to share ideas, a mapping activity, and an opportunity to explore the green space.

All Sicamous residents are invited to come to the event and help decide what the green space will be used for in the future.