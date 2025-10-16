Three musicians to play at Song Sparrow Hall for Blues Boogie Halloween Dance Party
Halloween blues boogie
Salmon Arm residents are invited to boogie the night away this Halloween as Celebrate Shuswap hosts a trio of blues legends for a Blues Boogie Halloween Dance Party at Song Sparrow Hall.
Canadian blues pianist Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne will be performing on Oct. 31 alongside harmonica master Sherman Doucette and bassist Russel Jackson.
The three blues musicians will be sharing the stage with guitarist Ian Stewart, and Brian MacGuire will be behind the drum kit.
Wayne is a multi-award winning Canadian blues pianist and performer who is known for his flamboyant suits and fun-loving spirit. He fuses boogie-woogie rhythms with classic blues and a dash of jazz.
Wayne is a Juno Award winner, with seven Maple Blues awards and an inductee into the Boogie Woogie Piano Hall of Fame.
Doucette grew up in a musical family in Saskatchewan before moving to Vancouver in 1970 where he began playing in local bands. Before long, he was sharing the stage with blues legends like John Lee Hooker, Albert Collins and Long John Baldry.
Doucette went on to record three albums with his own band, Incognito.
Jackson was born in Memphis, Tennessee, before moving to Chicago where he worked to master both the acoustic and electric bass.
He was a member of the B.B. King Orchestra for seven years before he moved to Canada and continued his blues career.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Costumes are optional.
Tickets are $42 and available through the Celebrate Shuswap Society website.
More Salmon Arm News
- Office market in 'correction'Vancouver - 6:12 pm
- Russell Brand granted bailEntertainment - 6:10 pm
- Ryan blasts 'nepo baby'Entertainment - 6:10 pm
- Bridal expo this weekendKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Girl missing for 43 yearsEdmonton - 5:59 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Bergen Shuswap BC SPCA >
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library