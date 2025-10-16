Salmon Arm News

Three musicians to play at Song Sparrow Hall for Blues Boogie Halloween Dance Party

Halloween blues boogie

Photo: Celebrate Shuswap Society Three blues legends are coming to Salmon Arm for the Blues Boogie Halloween Dance Party

Salmon Arm residents are invited to boogie the night away this Halloween as Celebrate Shuswap hosts a trio of blues legends for a Blues Boogie Halloween Dance Party at Song Sparrow Hall.

Canadian blues pianist Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne will be performing on Oct. 31 alongside harmonica master Sherman Doucette and bassist Russel Jackson.

The three blues musicians will be sharing the stage with guitarist Ian Stewart, and Brian MacGuire will be behind the drum kit.

Wayne is a multi-award winning Canadian blues pianist and performer who is known for his flamboyant suits and fun-loving spirit. He fuses boogie-woogie rhythms with classic blues and a dash of jazz.

Wayne is a Juno Award winner, with seven Maple Blues awards and an inductee into the Boogie Woogie Piano Hall of Fame.

Doucette grew up in a musical family in Saskatchewan before moving to Vancouver in 1970 where he began playing in local bands. Before long, he was sharing the stage with blues legends like John Lee Hooker, Albert Collins and Long John Baldry.

Doucette went on to record three albums with his own band, Incognito.

Jackson was born in Memphis, Tennessee, before moving to Chicago where he worked to master both the acoustic and electric bass.

He was a member of the B.B. King Orchestra for seven years before he moved to Canada and continued his blues career.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Costumes are optional.

Tickets are $42 and available through the Celebrate Shuswap Society website.