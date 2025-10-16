Salmon Arm News

City of Salmon Arm to receive around $71K after pulling out of Shuswap Tourism

$71K from tourism service

Photo: Luc Rempel Salmon Arm city hall

Salmon Arm has officially pulled out of the regional district-operated Shuswap Tourism, and is expecting to receive approximately $71,000 back from the service.

The matter was discussed during the Oct. 14 Salmon Arm city council meeting, when Mayor Alan Harrison asked Coun. Tim Lavery about a motion regarding the tourism agency released from an in-camera CSRD board meeting.

“Essentially, the I’s are dotted and the T’s are crossed for Salmon Arm officially withdrawing from the Shuswap Tourism Service,” Lavery said.

“The city's been very transparent about wanting to step away from it. We've been responsible about that, we've given lots of notice, filled all financial obligations.”

He said the city would be receiving just under $71,000 back now that they have officially left the tourism service.

The city made the decision to pull out of Shuswap Tourism in June 2024, after the CSRD board of directors passed a 20 per cent budget increase for the service.

Salmon Arm was the largest funding partner in the service, responsible for 40 per cent of the total budget.

“I want to take the opportunity to thank yourself and Coun. Flynn,” Harrison said, saying he felt their work as CSRD representatives on this matter was significant.

“And thank you to the directors of CSRD for recognizing that that portion of money was taxpayer money for the City of Salmon Arm.

“One of the reasons we decided to withdraw was about value for money.”

Lavery noted discussions around how to spend this additional money would take place at budget time.

The city of Salmon Arm launched their own destination marketing organization as a two year pilot program in collaboration with the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society in February of this year.

The new tourism organization will be funded through the Municipal and Regional District Tax Program.