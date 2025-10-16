Salmon Arm News

Council considers security cameras to prevent future vandalism of Salmon Arm Pride crosswalks

Salmon Arm city hall exterior.

The City of Salmon Arm is considering installing security cameras to better protect the city's Pride crosswalks following Charlie Kirk-themed vandalism that took place at the end of September.

At an Oct. 14 meeting, city council responded to a letter from Salmon Arm resident Shari Spyksma, who said she was “appalled” to hear the rainbow crosswalk had been defaced again.

“I believe that this is an act of hate that needs to be stopped immediately,” Shari Spyksma said in her letter to mayor and council.

“I know that this is not an act that is supported by the city, so for goodness sake, let's actively pursue the person(s) that are doing this.”

The five Pride crosswalks in Salmon Arm were vandalized at the end of September with references to Jesus, the Bible and slain American conservative political activist Charlie Kirk spray painted onto them.

The Pride crosswalks were also vandalized with swastikas in 2024, and in 2023, when a burnout was done on the crosswalks.

Spyksma called on the municipality to take action to deter future vandalism, proposing the installation of security cameras to watch over the crosswalks.

Councillors support security cameras

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren agreed with the letter writer's proposal.

“While there may be a cost to cameras, it's got to be lower than the cost of repeatedly repairing the paint for the sidewalk,” she said.

Lindgren said she had done some research into the legality of security cameras installed by municipalities, and found the privacy commission has allowed for security cameras in specific instances.

“You can use them to address real and pressing and substantial problems, as long as you consider the impact on the privacy of other people and that you put out signage saying that there are cameras,” she said.

Lindgren made a motion to have city staff look into the costs and legality of installing security cameras at the rainbow crosswalks downtown and at Blackburn Park on Fifth Street SW.

She said she believes the city continuing to repair the crosswalks without taking steps to further protect them sends “a negative message that we don't care enough to stop this behaviour from happening.”

“I think that we need to make a stronger statement than what we're doing now," she said.

Coun. Kevin Flynn agreed the city needs to take action.

“The only word I could think of was disgusted, when I saw what happened,” he said. “So I want us to look at all options.

“I'm not going to act like cameras will be a solution, but they might help.”

Flynn said he finds it “very frustrating” when the city’s reputation is “sullied by the behaviour of the few.”

Video footage of incident

Lindgren asked staff whether the city had a role in ensuring charges were laid against the perpetrators of last month's vandalism.

“There is at least one business downtown that has video footage of people that have done this on the sidewalk, and to this date I haven't heard of any charges being laid,” she said. “I wondered what the city's role was in that, if any?”

Mayor Alan Harrison said the city has been in contact with the police on this matter and said he believes the RCMP would have pursued charges if they had adequate evidence to do so.

Erin Jackson, chief administrative officer, said city staff would ask the staff sergeant at the Salmon Arm RCMP Detachment whether more surveillance cameras would be enough to ensure charges are laid in the future should someone vandalize the crosswalks again.

Lindgren thanked Jackson, adding as someone without a deep understanding of the law, she has a hard time envisioning “that when you catch somebody with their hand in the cookie jar, that isn't enough evidence.”

Council voted unanimously in favour of the motion to have staff look into the installation of security cameras at the Pride crosswalks in Salmon Arm.