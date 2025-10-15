Salmon Arm News
Track repairs to cause delays at the Solsqua-Sicamous Road rail crossing this week
Expect delays at rail crossing
Photo: District of Sicamous
Motorists are warned to expect delays as CPKC conducts track repairs at the Solsqua-Sicamous Road rail crossing on Oct. 16.
Sicamous residents are being warned to expect traffic interruptions this week as Canadian Pacific Kansas City crews conduct track repairs at the Solsqua-Sicamous Road rail crossing.
According to statement posted on the District of Sicamous website, the work will take place on Thursday, Oct. 16.
Motorists can expect traffic interruptions from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. as track repair work is underway.
Residents are advised to drive with caution and follow the directions of flaggers on site.
More Salmon Arm News
RECENT STORIES
- Land damage suit settlesGrand Forks - 11:16 am
- Traffic stops tested in courtCanada - 11:12 am
- Benefits of eating less meatInside Climate - 11:00 am
- Pinning hopes on batteriesOntario - 10:46 am
- B.C. teen's body identifiedAustralia - 10:45 am
Real Estate
4345 Gallaghers Fairway S
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$925,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$925,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Bergen Shuswap BC SPCA >
Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net