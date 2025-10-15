Salmon Arm News

Track repairs to cause delays at the Solsqua-Sicamous Road rail crossing this week

Expect delays at rail crossing

Photo: District of Sicamous Motorists are warned to expect delays as CPKC conducts track repairs at the Solsqua-Sicamous Road rail crossing on Oct. 16.

Sicamous residents are being warned to expect traffic interruptions this week as Canadian Pacific Kansas City crews conduct track repairs at the Solsqua-Sicamous Road rail crossing.

According to statement posted on the District of Sicamous website, the work will take place on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Motorists can expect traffic interruptions from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. as track repair work is underway.

Residents are advised to drive with caution and follow the directions of flaggers on site.