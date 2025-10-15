282425
282313
Salmon Arm News  

Track repairs to cause delays at the Solsqua-Sicamous Road rail crossing this week

Expect delays at rail crossing

Luc Rempel - Oct 15, 2025 / 11:06 am | Story: 578052

Sicamous residents are being warned to expect traffic interruptions this week as Canadian Pacific Kansas City crews conduct track repairs at the Solsqua-Sicamous Road rail crossing.

According to statement posted on the District of Sicamous website, the work will take place on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Motorists can expect traffic interruptions from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. as track repair work is underway.

Residents are advised to drive with caution and follow the directions of flaggers on site.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

280897