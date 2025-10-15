Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm police helped local grocery store retrieve stolen shopping cart

Cops called for cart theft

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP Salmon Arm RCMP members on a foot patrol in downtown Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm Mounties say a man has been banned from a local grocery store after officers responded to a report of potential stolen sandwiches and the theft of a shopping cart.

Police said a grocery store employee reported an unsheltered man had stolen some sandwiches and walked away with a shopping cart from a store on 11 Avenue NE on Sept. 13.

“Staff then stated they were not sure if sandwiches were stolen, but the man did walk away with the shopping cart,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.

Hodges said staff informed police they wanted the shopping cart returned, and officers to tell the man he was now banned from the grocery store.

“Police located a man in matching clothing not too far away, who was mortified that someone of his character would be accused of theft," he said.

“The officer pointed out to the man that he was pushing a stolen grocery cart valued at hundreds of dollars.”

Hodges said police advised the man he was banned from the grocery store. One of the officers safely returned the shopping cart to the store.