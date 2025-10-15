Salmon Arm News

Police broke up a gathering of more than 200 people doing burnouts in the Salmon Arm industrial park

100 vehicles doing burnouts

Photo: Unsplash Police in Salmon Arm broke up an event last month that saw more than 100 vehicles doing burnouts.

Mounties say they found more than 100 vehicles and hundreds of people gathered doing burnouts in a Salmon Arm industrial park.

The Salmon Arm RCMP said they received a report of a large gathering of vehicles doing burnouts in the industrial area near 48 Avenue SE on Sept. 6 at about 7 p.m.

“Police attended and observed well over 100 vehicles, over 200 people and a large black area on the road where they had been doing burnouts,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

“Most of the vehicles departed on police arrival and several of the remaining left with some encouragement from police.”

Hodges said police are unsure what led to the gathering or who organized it.