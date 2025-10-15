Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm councillor concerned the homeless are using soccer nets to construct temporary structures

Salmon Arm Coun. Debbie Cannon has raised concerns over soccer nets that she says are being used to create temporary tent structures and lean-tos at a downtown sports field.

Cannon raised the matter during the Oct. 14 Salmon Arm council meeting after Barb Puddifant, deputy corporate officer, brought forward a request from the Shuswap Youth Soccer Association.

The association had asked the city's permission to place two storage containers at local soccer fields.

“Shuswap Youth Soccer Association has been using a storage container at Little Mountain Field for a number of years now to store their equipment necessary to run their programs,” Puddifant said.

“Last year, they had also requested the temporary placement of a storage container at the Safeway fields for the period from March to June.”

She said Shuswap Recreation Society had been consulted and voiced no concerns with the request.

Cannon asked if the soccer net frames at the Safeway fields, across from the SASCU Memorial Sports Complex, would be put into storage.

Darin Gerow, general manager of Shuswap Recreation Society, said many nets will stay on the fields, but some are moved and locked to deter vandalism.

“The ones downtown at Safeway, I believe they stay down there and they get locked together to prevent any theft or vandalism," Gerow said.

Cannon said she believes those nets should be stored away in a safer location.

“I think that those ones down there should be tucked away somewhere, whether they fit in a container or whatever, because I noticed that they're being used as kind of structures for tents and stuff,” Cannon said.

"It'd be nice to get those cleaned up and off of the fields. That would be a suggestion I would have.”

Mayor Alan Harrison thanked Cannon for the suggestion and said he would pass her suggestion along to the Shuswap Youth Soccer Association.

The motion to allow Shuswap Youth Soccer Association to install storage containers at Little Mountain and Safeway fields was passed unanimously.