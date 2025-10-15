Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm Rotary clubs preparing for third annual Christmas Holiday Parade

Photo: Salmon Arm Daybreak Rotary Club The Yeti Rugby Club's float gets underway during the 2nd annual Christmas Holiday Parade last year

The Rotary Clubs of Salmon Arm have announced the third annual Christmas Holiday Parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 29.

The annual holiday tradition is organized as a team effort by Salmon Arm’s three rotary club groups.

The event is billed as a fun, family friendly holiday activity with local businesses and organizations coming together to spread holiday cheer and foster community spirit.

This year’s parade will start at 4:30 p.m. in downtown Salmon Arm. Parade participants will gather at the intersection of Harbourfront Drive and Marine Park Drive before making their way down Harbourfront Drive, turning at Ross Street and travelling through the underpass into downtown.

The floats will turn onto Lakeshore Drive and then Shuswap Street, coming down Hudson Avenue then turning back onto Ross Street and finishing the route at the same location it started.