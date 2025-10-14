Salmon Arm News
Salmon Arm RCMP look to re-unite lost wedding band with rightful owner
Police seeking ring's owner
Photo: Castanet
FILE - A patch on the shoulder of an RCMP officer
Mounties say a woman’s wedding band was turned in to the Salmon Arm detachment and they are hoping to return it to its rightful owner.
Police said on Sept. 23, a man turned in a women’s wedding band he found in the parking lot of J.L. Jackson Secondary School.
Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said the ring's owner has 90 days to claim it by submitting a detailed description of the item.
The rightful owner is asked to reference Salmon Arm RCMP file number 2025-5842.
