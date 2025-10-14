Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm man had truck stolen after leaving keys in centre console

Truck gone in 30 minutes

A Salmon Arm man learned the hard way not to leave the keys in his truck when he went for an early morning workout and came out 30 minutes later to find his vehicle stolen.

At about 4 a.m. on Sept. 18, Mounties said a man reported the theft of his 2025 Ford F-150 which he believed happened within the last 30 minutes while he was at a gym on Harbourfront Drive.

The man told police he left a set of keys in the centre console of the truck.

“The man was able to track the live location of the truck, which was already in Vernon,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges. “Vernon RCMP located the truck and arrested the single occupant inside.”

Hodges said police have noticed an increase of theft from vehicles as well as vehicle thefts.

“These are generally crimes of opportunity,” he said. “You are more likely to be a victim if you leave valuables in your vehicle, and your vehicle is more likely to be stolen if you leave the keys inside your vehicle when unoccupied.”

Police said the theft of the Ford F-150 remains under investigation.