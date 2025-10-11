Sicamous Recreation lead says space is the biggest hurdle for expanding programs

Salmon Arm News

Sicamous Recreation had another successful summer season, but the program lead says the biggest challenge is finding gym space to be able to host sports programming.

At the Oct. 8 committee of the whole meeting, Jaimie Sherlock, recreation programmer, gave council a presentation on summer programs run by Sicamous Recreation as well as plans for future programs.

She said Sicamous Recreation had a successful season running its summer Kids Club program and swim lessons.

“We're always trying to make sure that we're keeping up with the trends, trying to make sure that we are not in competition with our local daycare society… but still offering some options for families that don't need full time childcare,” Sherlock said.

“Or for those grandparents that have grandkids visiting and they just need that break where they can have a day off and then give a chance for the kids to go and make some new friends.”

This year Sicamous Recreation offered a 10-day pass to allow more flexibility for families that only needed a few days of childcare.

She said they had good feedback from families this year about the pass and they continue to see children returning to the program year after year.

“The other program that is a must have for our community is our swim for life program,” Sherlock said. “This year we changed things up. We looked at starting our program later in the day.”

This year, starting the lessons at noon proved to be more successful for the outdoor swim lessons because the water was warmer.

“We went from having an average of 60 kids in swim lessons to 103 this year,” she said. “That is an absolute record for us.”

Sherlock said another successful program this year was Kangoo, a physical exercise program using shoes with springs on the bottom, offering cardio exercise with low impact on joints.

“They're like the old fashioned moon boots we had as kids, and so you can go out and exercise as a cardio workout, but none of the impact is on your joints, because it's absorbed by the shoes themselves,” she said.

“This was so popular that we've actually created a fall program, and the fall program now has about seven or eight dedicated people that come out every Thursday.”

Sherlock said a fall sports sampler program for kids ages two to six is sold out, and Sicamous Recreation will look at adding a second program for children from seven to 10 years old since this program has been such a success.

The group is also running a new youth art program from kids ages seven to 12.

Council wants to help

Coun. Siobhan Rich asked how council could help expand recreation offerings and help keep young families in Sicamous.

Sherlock said one of the biggest challenges for recreation programming in Sicamous is finding venues, adding her team is always "at the mercy" of school scheduling when trying to find a space.

She said the program must also compete with other local organizations to be able to rent out those spaces at desirable times.

“If you come into my office, you'll see that I have all sorts of ideas and things, it's just a matter of finding the space, finding the time and finding the budget to do so,” she said.

Coun. Gord Bushell asked what council needs to do at budget time to better support recreation programming.

“We just have to be able to offer them affordable programming and programming that makes sense,” Sherlock said.

“As I said in the past, our minor hockey program has grown exponentially, which is great, but maybe we shift our focus to that three to six year old age group, which is proven to be working.”

She added there is a need for more non-sports oriented programming, including music and arts programs.

Coun. Ian Baillie said he would like to see more discussion around the recreation budget during this year’s budget discussions.

“It's one of the things that I constantly get positive remarks on,” he said. “People in the community love it. People want to see more of it.”

Coun. Pam Beech recommended using the new community space in the Sicamous Health Centre to run additional classes.

Sherlock said they are already running some classes, including yoga, in that facility, but there are many programs that can't fit into that type of space.

“The space that I refer to as not having is a gymnasium space,” she said. “For things like football, things like basketball, volleyball, you know, things like that.

“That's the space where I'm challenged.”