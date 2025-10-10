Salmon Arm News
Sicamous Fire Rescue conducts live grease fire demonstration at Eagle River Secondary
Fire safety demo for students
Photo: Sicamous Fire Rescue
A Sicamous firefighter performing the live grease fire demonstration at Eagle River Secondary School
Sicamous Fire Rescue conducted a live grease fire demonstration at Eagle River Secondary to help educate students about fire safety during fire prevention week.
In a social media post Sicamous Fire Rescue said they used the fire triangle model to highlight the three best ways to extinguish a kitchen fire.
This includes removing heat by turning off the stove burner, removing oxygen by smothering the flames with a metal lid or baking soda, and removing fuel — keeping combustibles like towels and oils away from the stove.
The fire department thanked ERS students and teachers for participating in the educational demonstration.
Photo: Sicamous Fire Rescue
Sicamous firefighters take a picture with Eagle River Secondary students following a live fire demonstration
