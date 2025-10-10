282782
Salmon Arm News  

Sicamous Fire Rescue conducts live grease fire demonstration at Eagle River Secondary

Fire safety demo for students

Luc Rempel - Oct 10, 2025 / 3:00 pm | Story: 577273

Sicamous Fire Rescue conducted a live grease fire demonstration at Eagle River Secondary to help educate students about fire safety during fire prevention week.

In a social media post Sicamous Fire Rescue said they used the fire triangle model to highlight the three best ways to extinguish a kitchen fire.

This includes removing heat by turning off the stove burner, removing oxygen by smothering the flames with a metal lid or baking soda, and removing fuel — keeping combustibles like towels and oils away from the stove.

The fire department thanked ERS students and teachers for participating in the educational demonstration.

