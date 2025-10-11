Salmon Arm News

Quintet to premier new material at special show on Nexus at First Community stage

Jazz quintet plays new songs

Photo: Salmon Arm Jazz Club Jordan Dick and Colin Spence will bring original material to the Salmon Arm Jazz Club on Oct. 23

Local jazz musicians Jordan Dick and Colin Spence will be teaming up to try out a mix of new, old and original material at a special show at the Nexus at First Community on Thursday, Oct. 23.

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club will be hosting the Jordan Dick/Colin Spence Quintet as it comes together to play some new original material as well as some classic favourites.

The group features Dick on the guitar, Spence on piano, Liam Nadurak on trumpet, Alex Ward on bass and Gareth Seys on the drums.

Each member of the group is a well known player in the local jazz scene.

Tickets are by donation. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

To learn more about this show and other local jazz performances, visit the Salmon Arm Jazz Club website.