Utility work expected to cause minor delays on Hwy 97B south of Salmon Arm next week

Utility work on Hwy 97B

Photo: DriveBC Motorists advised to expect minor delays on Hwy 97A on Tuesday

Motorists on Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm are being warned to expect minor delays on Tuesday.

Utility work between Black Road and 10 Avenue SE will begin right after the long weekend, at 9 a.m. on Oct. 14. The project will take until about 3 p.m. that day to complete.

Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect while utility work is underway. Motorists are advised to plan in advance for minor delays.