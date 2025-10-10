Salmon Arm council to discuss contract for fuel mitigation work in Park Hill
Contract for fuel mitigation
Plans for fuel mitigation work in Park Hill and other areas of Salmon Arm will be up for discussion at an upcoming Salmon Arm council meeting.
Carmen Guidos, deputy fire chief of the Salmon Arm Fire Department, prepared a report for the Oct. 14 meeting reviewing all proposals submitted for the 2025 CRI FireSmart Grant Fuel Mitigation project.
The contract is worth $32,475.
In the report, Guidos said the planned fuel mitigation work includes work in Park Hill, Coyote Park, South Canoe Trails and a small area on Mt. Ida.
Guidos recommended awarding the contract to Forsite Consultants Ltd., which has previously worked with the city on other fuel mitigation projects.
Forsite’s proposal was the only one submitted in the request for proposal process, but Guidos said the proposal included an acceptable timeline and is inline with FireSmart funding amounts.
“While Forsite does not propose to complete the treatment work, they will assist the City with tendering, implementation and monitoring of the work as well as conduct post-treatment survey/threat assessments and final reporting,” the report said.
The $32,475 contract is expected to be covered by BC Wildfire and UBCM grant funding.
