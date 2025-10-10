Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm Roots and Blues opens artist submissions for 2026 music festival

Artists wanted for music fest

Photo: Ihana Images B.C.'s own Jesse Roper on the Roots and Blues stage in 2025

Artists from B.C. and around the world are being invited to make their pitch to be part of the 2026 Roots and Blues Music Festival.

Artist submissions are now open for the legendary Salmon Arm music festival that last year featured Canadian artists like Burton Cummings and international acts like Los Lobos.

“Roots and Blues strives to be incredibly well organized and well curated — and that attracts great artists, great volunteers and great crowds,” said Kevin Tobin, artistic director.

“If you’re a musician with a powerful live presence, and your work is resonating with audiences, that’s who we want to hear from.”

The festival is encouraging artists from across B.C., Canada and around the world to apply for next year’s festival.

“Our artists really do have a lot of fun and our crowds are one-of-a-kind,” Tobin said.

“For BC and Canadian artists in particular, it’s such great exposure and a kind of milestone in many musicians’ careers.”

Next year will mark the 34th Roots and Blues Festival and it’s scheduled to take place from July 23 to 26, 2026.

To learn more about submission qualifications or to make a submission you can visit the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues website.

B.C. based artists have until Feb. 8, 2026 to make their submissions and national or international artists have until Feb. 28, 2026.