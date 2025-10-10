Salmon Arm News

Shuswap Trail Alliance, City of Salmon Arm to discuss concerns over e-bikes on Foreshore Trail

Photo: City of Salmon Arm Salmon Arm's Foreshore Trail is a popular walking and cycling trail along Shuswap Lake

The Shuswap Trail Alliance says Foreshore Trail could be the “canary in the coal mine” when it comes to increasing complaints about high speed e-bike riders.

Adrian Bostock, Shuswap Trail Alliance operations manager, wrote a letter that appeared on the agenda of Salmon Arm’s Active Transportation Advisory Committee meeting on Oct. 6.

In his letter, Bostock said he has received concerns from a member of the public about an increase in the number of e-bikes and high-speed cyclists on the Foreshore Trail.

“The Foreshore Trail in particular appears to be the canary in the coal mine due to the diversity of trail users, including older adults who rely on one of the only flat, wide trails where they feel comfortable,” he said.

The Foreshore Trail is a flat gravel trail stretching about four kilometres along Shuswap Lake. The trail is open to cyclists, pedestrians and dog walkers, although all dogs must be kept on leash to protect sensitive nesting habitat.

Bostock said there has been a growing number of safety and user-experience issues caused by speedy e-bikes on the trail.

“I would like the Greenways Liaison Committee to consider potential strategies to address these concerns,” Bostock said.

He suggested improved signage and communications campaign about trail etiquette.

The next Greenways Liaison Committee meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23, at dity hall.