Daily Highway 1 closures between Sicamous and Salmon Arm will pause for Thanksgiving weekend
Daily closures of the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Salmon Arm will be paused for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The daily closures are scheduled to allow for work on the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project.
However, thanks to the holiday, motorists will enjoy a shorter daily closure on Friday, Oct. 10, with the closure only lasting from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Then the highway will remain open until noon on Tuesday, Oct. 14.
Tuesday's closure will run from noon until 3 p.m. The regular daily closures of the highway, which last from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., will resume on Wednesday, Oct. 15.
