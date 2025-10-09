Salmon Arm News

Sicamous residents say local traffic options during bridge closures not good enough

Concerns over bridge traffic

Photo: Luc Rempel Exterior of the District Office in Sicamous

Sicamous residents and council expressed frustration over the access provided to local traffic during ongoing daily closures for the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project.

Representatives from the Ministry of Transportation and Transit (MOTT) presented at the Oct. 8 District of Sicamous committee of the whole meeting to provide an update on the traffic strategy for the coming fall and winter season.

“We've received a lot of concerns and questions from the folks over on the west side regarding the top of the hour traffic moving through,” Mayor Colleen Anderson said, noting the district has met with MOTT to discuss options.

“We totally understand that this is a safety issue as they start the construction further up the side of the mountain there."

Construction on the Bruhn Bridge replacement project has necessitated a move to daily closures of the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. six days per week.

These closures are expected to last from Sept. 15 until June 15, when the summer daily closure schedule will go back into effect.

However, local traffic going to homes and businesses on the west side of the Sicamous Narrows have been allowed to cross the bridge during a 10-minute period at the top of the hour.

Coun. Malcolm Makayev said last year, during closures, local traffic was allowed through at times other than the top of the hour at the discretion of traffic control personnel, who took into account current work conditions.

When asked whether MOTT could go back to a more discretion-based approach, Maike Schimpf, project manager, said it wasn't currently possible.

“The answer is no, because the work that we are planning is of high risk and consequence,” Schimpf said.

“And yes, once we can give the traffic control personnel more discretion, we will do so.”

Council heard the current work involves cutting through large sections of rock, requiring the strictly scheduled approach currently in place. However, Schimpf said they are taking concerns from residents and businesses seriously.

She said residents can expect the current local traffic system to be in place until at least June 15.

“We know that we're impacting folks, and we are trying to minimize it as best as possible, and we are also trying to get this project done as quickly as possible. ...The faster we can get the contractor through this rock cut, the better it is for all residents and users of the highway," she said.

Coun. Siobhan Rich called out the ministry for what she saw as a lack of communication and transparency.

“Nobody knows what's going on on that side," Rich said. “An eight-months closure doesn't work.”

Rich said some residents from the other side of the bridge who came to the committee of the whole meeting had to leave their houses at 11:45 a.m. to make it to the 1 p.m. meeting, despite living five minutes away.

“It’s not working,” she said.

Schimpf defended the communications work being done by MOTT.

“We have had our website that has stated this for quite some time, and I do know that when I took on this project over a year ago, I came to council and presented on this that it would be top of the hour," she said, encouraging residents to check DriveBC for up to date information.

“This has always been part of the plan and part of what our discussions have been,” she said.

“If we hamper the contractor too much, then they can't get their work done efficiently, and that efficiency loss means adding to schedule.”

Businesses affected by closures

Rich asked whether MOTT would consider offering compensation for businesses being affected by highway shutdowns.

“These are small businesses, and they employ like, five people or two people or seven people, but those are people that have kids in school and they're doing all those things," she said.

Schimpf said MOTT has looked at compensating these businesses, but has decided against it.

“We, in our opinion, have tried to be very fair and clear and given as much flexibility as possible," she said. “The province at this point cannot compensate because we are, in our opinion, giving some reasonable access to businesses.”

Several community members in attendance spoke up about how the top of the hour closures are affecting them, including at least two business owners who said they are losing money.

One man said the closures would “destroy our business,” and force them to lay off six employees due to ongoing problems caused by daily closures in the winter.

Kevin Campbell, general manager of the Mara Hills Golf Course, estimated the golf course will lose over a million dollars in revenue over the full course of the bridge construction due to daily closures and top of the hour access.

MOTT agreed to meet with council to further discuss the issues raised by residents at some point in the next few weeks.