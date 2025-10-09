Salmon Arm News

Shuswap Youth Soccer Association raising money to install lighting on new synthetic turf field at Blackburn Park

Help light up youth sports

Photo: Salmon Arm Youth Soccer Association Young soccer players run drills as part of a Shuswap Youth Soccer Association program

The Shuswap Youth Soccer Association has launched fundraising efforts to install lights on a new turf field being built at Blackburn Park.

As part of its efforts to support the new multi-sport Blackburn Park Artificial Sports Field, SYSA announced a community fundraising campaign to raise the money necessary to install permanent lighting for the field.

So far the group has raised $39,540 towards a goal of $130,000.

In a statement posted on its website, SYSA called the lighting project “the final step in unlocking its full potential.”

They said the lighting will allow for evening usage of the field and extend the sports season to allow programs to start earlier in the spring and run later into the fall and winter.

“While the community continues to work toward the long-term goal of building an indoor sports facility, this project provides a quick, impactful solution and marks a first step in expanding access to sport in our region,” reads the statement.

The Shuswap Youth Soccer Association partnered with the City of Salmon Arm for the construction of the new turf sports field, donating $300,000 to the project.

As part of the campaign, Salmon Arm Daybreak Rotary has announced it will match the first $50,000 donated to the fundraiser.

There are two options available for those wishing to donate to this project. Donations can be made via e-transfer to [email protected].

This option has no minimum donation amount and the entire amount goes towards the cause with no fees coming from the donation. Donations made by e-transfer do not qualify for charitable donation tax receipts.

Donations can also be made through the BC Amateur Sport Fund to benefit this project.

These donations have a minimum donation of $20 and BCASF retains 5 per cent of donations to cover their expenses.

Charitable donation tax receipts are available for donations made through BCASF.