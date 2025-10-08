Salmon Arm News

Chase Mounties say woman who called to report suspicious activity was hallucinating

Photo: Castanet FILE - A patch on the shoulder of an RCMP officer

When Chase RCMP officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in Magna Bay, they found the caller was actually experiencing hallucinations due to an infection, according to police.

The woman was quickly transported to hospital for medical treatment.

In a news release, Chase RCMP said officers received a call reporting suspicious activity at a Magna Bay home just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 17.

“The caller stated that people were in her yard, however the information provided was unclear and inconsistent,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg, Chase RCMP spokesperson.

“Officers attended the scene and observed that the woman had a visibly infected wound on her leg and appeared to be experiencing hallucinations.”

BC Emergency Health Services responded to the call, and the woman was taken to hospital by ambulance to receive further medical assessment and treatment.

Police said officers did a final sweep of the yard to confirm there were no suspicious people present.