Salmon Arm News

Eagle Valley Rescue Society donates road rescue equipment to CSRD

Rescue equipment donation

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District Sean Coubrough, CSRD regional fire chief accepts donation from Eagle Valley Rescue Services

Eagle Valley Rescue Society has donated a large collection of road rescue equipment to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

The CSRD announced it had received the donation in a statement on its website.

CSRD residents supported the establishment of road rescue services in the North Shuswap and South Shuswap through two alternative approval processes at the end of June.

To help launch these new services, EVRS presented a collection of road rescue equipment to Sean Coubrough, CSRD regional fire chief, at an event on Oct. 2 at the Sicamous Fire Rescue Hall.

“We are so pleased to receive this equipment from the society,” Coubrough said.

“It’s going to mean we can get our crews properly trained sooner and give them more tools to be effective at accident scenes.”

EVRS is a volunteer non-profit road rescue organization that has conducted road rescue services in the Sicamous area since 1993.

Donated equipment included multiple sets of jaws of life, specialized hydraulic equipment used to help people escape from damaged vehicles during emergency situations.

“Emergency responders, like the EVRS volunteers, know how tough the job can be and are willing to support each other at any time. This gift is a welcome addition to our resources," Coubrough said.

The CSRD said the purchase of additional road rescue equipment and the establishment of the new road rescue services will take place in 2026 once funding is established.