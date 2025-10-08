Salmon Arm News

Developer requests amendment, variances for 38-unit commercial development in Sicamous

Developer requests changes

Photo: District of Sicamous Artists rendering of a new six-building commercial development on the east side of Sicamous

Sicamous council is being asked to decide whether to allow certain changes to a 38-unit commercial development under construction on the east side of town, including the addition of two more units.

At the Oct. 8 meeting, council will be deciding whether to authorize an amendment to the development permit for a 38-unit commercial development at 1002 Seed Frontage Rd.

The six-building commercial development was initially approved by council at its Sept. 11 regular meeting.

The developer has also submitted a development variance application with three proposed variances to the existing zoning regulations.

June Kwon, planning assistant, prepared staff reports on the development permit and the variance application.

In the reports, Kwon said construction on the first two of the six buildings has already begun.

Looking to add units

Amendments to the existing development permit include the addition of two more units, which would take the project from 38 to 40 units.

The developer is also seeking site layout adjustments to allow for better traffic flow, and the relocation of a large free-standing sign.

The variances requested by the developer include a reduction of the front setback on all buildings from 10 metres to 6 metres, narrowing a landscape buffer from 3 metres to 1.5 metres and increasing the maximum allowable height of freestanding signs from 6 metres to 7.5 metres.

On the topic of the landscape buffer change, Kwon said staff is agreeable to the variance because the developer is planning to install a new 6 foot tall privacy fence along the boundary.

The developer was previously seeking a variance to the minimum number of required off-street parking stalls from 109 to 102 stalls. But in her report, Kwon said the developer will instead proceed with a cash-in-lieu payment.

“A developer seeking to reduce the minimum number of required off-street parking stalls in a commercial zone has two options: they may apply for a Development Variance Permit or choose to pay cash-in-lieu for the stalls not provided,” Kwon said.

“The cash-in-lieu option allows the developer to contribute $2,500 per stall to the District of Sicamous, which is placed into the Parking Facilities Reserve Fund to support future parking infrastructure.”

The developer has agreed to pay $17,500 to make up for the seven missing parking stalls.

Staff are recommending council approve the amendment and variances requested by the developer.