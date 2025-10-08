Salmon Arm has gone pink for breast cancer awareness month courtesy of Friends Abreast
City looks pretty in pink
Salmon Arm is pretty in pink for one more week as part of the Dress the Town Pink 2025 event organized by Friends Abreast.
The organization will be keeping the city pink until Oct. 15 as part of breast cancer awareness month.
Friends Abreast is a local dragon boat team made up of breast cancer survivors and supporters.
During the event, people in Salmon Arm can get breast cancer memorial ribbons for a minimum $2 donation from several locations around town, including Botanica Spa, Crazy River, Destinations Hair, Re-Market, Shuswap Clothing & Shoes, Total Office Supplies, Centenoka Park Mall and the Mall at Piccadilly.
Then, they can write their name or the name of a loved one on the ribbon and tie it around the Salmon Arm Wharf.
Memorial ribbons will remain at the wharf until the end of the month.
All proceeds will support the Shuswap Hospital Foundation’s fundraising for a mammography unit.
To learn more, visit the Friends Abreast website.
