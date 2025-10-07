Salmon Arm News

Chase police say quick action from Adams Lake Fire Department stopped structure fire from spreading

Firefighters limit fire spread

Mounties in Chase say the quick action of firefighters stopped flames from spreading during an early morning house fire on the Adams Lake reserve.

Chase RCMP said officers responded to a call of a structure fire on the Adams Lake reserve a little after midnight on Sept. 1.

“Upon arrival, officers found the residence fully engulfed in flames,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg, Chase RCMP spokesperson.

The residence was destroyed in the fire.

“Initial reports raised concerns that children might be inside, however they had been safely removed by their caregivers immediately after the fire was discovered," Van Wilgenburg said.

She said all residence occupants were taken to hospital as a “precautionary measure.”

Van Wilgenburg credited quick action from the Adams Lake Fire Department with preventing the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.