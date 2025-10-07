Salmon Arm News

Free ferry service offering access to Sicamous section of the rail trail closed for the season

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District A ferry operated by the Sicamous Ferry Society shuttles pedestrians to the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail

The Sicamous Ferry Society has closed their ferry shuttle service to the Splatsin te Secwépemc/Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail for the season.

The society said it hopes to resume the service next year if enough money can be raised.

The closure was announced Monday in a joint statement from rail trail partners Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Regional District of the North Okanagan and Splatsin te Secwépemc released.

Starting in August, the Sicamous Ferry Society offered a free ferry shuttle service to kilometre 0.5 of the rail trail and to Sicamous Beach.

The service was entirely funded through business sponsorship and the help of local volunteers.

“Trail user counts quickly grew once the ferry service started in August, topping out at 13,751 trips counted on Sept. 30, when the ferry service closed for the season,” reads the statement.

The statement noted after ferry service had begun there were “several days,” that saw more than 300 people using the trail.

Ongoing construction on the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project is expected to limit access to the Sicamous section of the rail trail through the fall and winter months.

The pedestrian sidewalk across the bridge is closed until construction is finished however the construction partners are offering a free shuttle service from several locations for pedestrians looking to cross the bridge.

“There is no parking on the west side of the narrows,” reads the statement. “Rail Trail users must park at one of the free parking lots in Sicamous.”

Cyclists can then join westbound traffic in queuing at the intersection of Gill Avenue and Highway 1 to await an hourly escort through the Bruhn Bridge closure.

Then cyclists can travel down Old Sicamous Road to West Mara Road then to Folland Road to access the trail at kilometre 2.8.

Pedestrian and bicycle access to the rail trail from Sicamous is expected to be limited until construction is complete on the $224-million R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project in 2027.

Rail trail partners said there will be no winter maintenance of the rail trail and all trail users during the winter are using the trail at their own risk.

There is also no access onto the trail south of Mara Lake as construction of the trail within the Agricultural Land Reserve remains on hold.

More information about the rail trail including access information, maps and construction progress updates are available on the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail website.