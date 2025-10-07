Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm townhouse development earns committee approval despite parking concerns

86-unit development OK'd

Photo: City of Salmon Arm Site of a proposed 86-unit townhouse development

The City of Salmon Arm planning and development committee gave the green light for a new 86-unit townhouse development, with one councillor opposed due to concerns over the amount of parking planned for the build.

At a meeting on Oct. 6, the committee discussed a zoning variance request for a new townhouse development planned to be built off of 12 Avenue SE.

“The proposal is for the construction of 86 units as a townhouse development and a commercial daycare,” said Morgan Paiement, planning and development officer.

Paiement said 50 per cent of the residential units would be purpose-built rentals.

The development plan would see the construction of 16 buildings for the townhouses along with a separate 2,170 square foot building for the daycare.

She told council the developer had asked for a few variances, including a request to reduce the minimum clear driveway length for accessing a garage or carport from five meters to 0.6 meters.

The reduced size would mean there would be no room to park vehicles on the driveways, but Paiement noted the units in the development were planned to have a single or double car garage. The plans also include additional visitor parking spaces.

“To me, this looks like a very exciting opportunity for our community,” said Coun. Kevin Flynn

“I like the 50/50 mix.”

However not all the councillors in attendance were as supportive of the requested variance.

“We've had some discussions at this table in the past about providing driveways, because we know that garages get used for skis and bikes and camping gear and the Christmas decorations and all those things,” said Coun. Sylvia Lindgren.

“And these are not one bedroom units. These are family homes.”

Lindgren said she was concerned about the lack of parking available, especially considering many of the units would be full-sized, three bedroom units.

I'm having a very difficult time envisioning how this is going to work,” she said. “It's making me very nervous that the density proposed here is too high. Eighty-six units, 160 cars, where are they going to be?”

Paiement said the proposal meets the minimum parking requirements under Salmon Arm zoning bylaws when accounting for the garages and some outdoor parking.

Lindgren said even with the additional outdoor parking spaces, she could not see the amount of parking being adequate.

“While I think that this is well thought out in a lot of ways — I like the daycare centre being there, I like the mix of rental and owning, I like the style of the homes — I have concerns about the density, and I definitely can't get on board with the style of parking that this is going to offer,” she said.

“We see this all over Salmon Arm now. ...There's cars parked all along the road there, because there isn't enough parking inside the units.

“This is going to spill out into a number of areas, including causing problems for snow removal and emergency access, for that matter.”

Mayor Alan Harrison said while he understood Lindgren’s concerns, he would support the variances as city staff feel it meets the minimum parking requirements.

“This is an extremely attractive plan, great work by the architect,” he said. “And as other councillors have mentioned, the 50/50 split between rental and ownership, I think is very desirable, so I will support it moving forward.”

Council passed a motion to support the development permit and variances going to a future council meeting, with only Lindgren voting in opposition.

The development permit and variances are expected to be on the agenda for the Oct. 14 city council meeting.