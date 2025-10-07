Mounties say alcohol was to blame after driver falls asleep behind the wheel near Chase
Alcohol a factor in crash
Mounties say a driver told police his truck ended up in the ditch after he fell asleep behind the wheel, with officers determining alcohol was ultimately to blame for the crash.
Police said they attended a single-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Chase a little before 8 p.m. on Sept. 26.
“Upon arrival, officers located a grey Ford F-150 in the eastbound ditch, facing westbound,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg, Chase RCMP spokesperson.
“The driver, a 43-year-old male from Kamloops, advised police that he had fallen asleep at the wheel.”
She said officers noticed signs of impairment from the driver, including unsteadiness on his feet, red and glassy eyes and a noticeable odour of alcohol on his breath.
Police administered two roadside breath tests, both of which resulted in fail readings.
The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the Ford F-150 was impounded for 30 days.
More Salmon Arm News
- 'Iran wants to negotiate'Iran - 7:00 pm
- Seth Rogen wins Globe Entertainment - 6:28 pm
- Dylan leads Weir tributeEntertainment - 6:23 pm
- Drescher lauds ChalametEntertainment - 6:21 pm
- Banini out with eye injuryKelowna - 6:11 pm
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$524,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Dublin Shuswap BC SPCA >
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library