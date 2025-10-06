BC Wildfire Service says 54-hectare prescribed burn planned near Seymour Arm
Prescribed burn planned
Seymour Arm residents are being advised not to be alarmed by smoke on the horizon as BC Wildfire Service and BC Timber Sales conduct a prescribed burn in the region this week.
In a statement on Monday, BCWS said it will support BC Timber Sales with the burn, which is planned to cover up to 54 hectares.
The exact date of the burn will depend on weather conditions, but BCWS said it could begin as early as Wednesday, Oct. 8, and advised smoke could be visible in Seymour Arm and surrounding areas.
“Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days,” reads the statement.
The prescribed burn is intended to help restore forest health and remove fire fuels to reduce the long-term risk of wildfire.
For more information on how cultural and prescribed burning works as well as the purpose of these burns, visit the Cultural and Prescribed Fire website operated by BC FireSmart.
