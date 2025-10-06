Salmon Arm News

Chase Mounties say they responded to three calls involving intoxicated youths in one night

Mounties say they responded to three separate incidents involving heavily intoxicated youths on the same night, an evening which culminated in a physical altercation at the Chase Skate Park at 2 a.m.

Chase RCMP said officers were conducting foot patrols at Chase Memorial Park at about 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 19 when they saw a male youth vomiting while slumped over the dock.

“For his safety, the youth was placed in the backseat of the police vehicle while officers assessed the situation,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg, Chase RCMP spokesperson.

“A guardian was contacted and attended to take responsibility for him.”

She said later that same night, at about 10 p.m., police received a call about two female youths vomiting on Second Avenue in Chase.

Van Wilgenburg said officers quickly found two youths matching the descriptions given to police on Pine Street and had them transported home safely.

Chase RCMP said officers received another report about a fight at the Chase Skate Park on Pine Street at about 2 a.m.

“A caller reported an altercation had broken out among a group of intoxicated teenagers,” said Van Wilgenburg.

“While no serious injuries were reported, all individuals involved were found to be highly intoxicated.”

She said most of the youths co-operated with police, but one individual “appeared to be attempting to escalate the situation.”

Van Wilgenburg said all the youths were safely transported home thanks to some assistance from local security.