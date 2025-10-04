Salmon Arm News

New data shows increased number of people experiencing homelessness in Salmon Arm

More people without homes

A BC Housing report based on a provincial homeless count shows the number of people experiencing homelessness in Salmon Arm is increasing.

The Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs says this year's homeless count shows that “more needs to be done," releasing data from counts conducted in 20 communities across B.C.

Of the 20 communities involved in the count, Salmon Arm was one of 12 to see an increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness.

A press release from the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs said the results of this year’s homeless count show more support is needed.

"We know more needs to be done to help the most vulnerable members of our communities, and that's why we're building safe, secure homes and providing needed supports to help people overcome the cycle of homelessness," said Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs.

"We are seeing some positive results through our Belonging in B.C. plan, as our homeless and encampment response and temporary housing solutions are providing rapid, coordinated, multidisciplinary responses when encampments arise."

On April 11, 2025, a point-in-time homeless count was conducted in Salmon Arm, which found a total of 84 people in Salmon Arm experiencing homelessness. This is an increase from a 2023 report, which found 69 people were experiencing homelessness.

The data collected during the count was compiled into a report by BC Housing.

BC Housing said a single-day homeless count like the one conducted provides a snapshot of homelessness in the city and likely constitutes an undercount of the actual number of people experiencing homelessness.

Of the 84 people found this year, 31 of them were considered sheltered, which means they were staying the night in a homeless shelter, a detox facility, hospital or local holding cell.

Of the 53 people considered to be experiencing unsheltered homelessness, 33 per cent said they would be staying with others, such as temporarily couch surfing at a friend's or relative's house.

The report found 37 per cent of the people experiencing homelessness in Salmon Arm identified as Indigenous, with 33 per cent of those people identifying as Métis.

Of the people surveyed in the count, 69 per cent identified as male, 29 per cent identified as female and 2 per cent identified as a different gender identity.

The survey found 69 per cent of the respondents to be between 25 and 54, and 31 per cent of the people surveyed were 55 or older.

Seventy-nine per cent of survey respondents said they had been in Salmon Arm for a year or more, and 53 per cent of the respondents said they had been there for five or more years.

“The vast majority of individuals experiencing homelessness are long-time residents of their community,” said BC Housing, adding this was on par with other communities surveyed in 2025.

“An experience of homelessness is almost always the result of more than one event,” said BC Housing. “Often, income challenges are pushed to a crisis by an event, such as a health challenge, relationship change, or eviction.”

Respondents were asked to identify a reason for their loss of housing. Not enough income was the most common response given by 56 per cent of respondents, 31 per cent said substance use issues, and 31 per cent said mental health issues were to blame for their loss of housing.

BC Housing said the data from the provincial homeless counts will be combined with 10 federally funded and two independent counts to produce the full 2024-2025 Report on Homeless Counts.

This report is expected to be released this winter.