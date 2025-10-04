Salmon Arm News
Tickets available for second annual Salmon Arm Business Excellence Awards
Everyone is invited to celebrate the best and brightest of Salmon Arm's local businesses at the second annual Business Excellence Awards hosted by the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce.
The event will take place at Song Sparrow Hall on Friday, Nov. 28, where attendees will see which local businesses and individuals will be honoured for their outstanding achievements and contributions to Salmon Arm.
Awards will be given away in 14 categories.
Tickets are available online and cost $30 for chamber members and $40 for non-members.
