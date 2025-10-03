Salmon Arm News

City of Salmon Arm organizing fall yard waste collection days

Prep for yard waste pickup

Photo: Pixabay.com The city of Salmon Arm will conduct yard waste collection the week of Oct. 13

Salmon Arm residents are encouraged to start their fall yard cleanup and work on some FireSmart initiatives as the city has announced its second yard waste collection week will begin on Oct. 13.

In a social media post on Friday, the city said the special yard waste pickup will take place the week of Oct. 13.

Residents are instructed to put yard waste bags at the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 13.

Unlike normal city curbside collection, yard waste pickup doesn't follow the regular garbage days and instead takes place over three to five days.

Residents are allowed to put out any number of paper yard waste bags for collection, provided each bag is under 20 kilograms (44 pounds).

No plastic or compostable plastic bags will be collected.

The city said all branches put in bags for collection can have a maximum diameter of 1 inch and a maximum length of 3 feet.

Rocks and soil are not accepted as part of fall yard waste collection.

Anyone who misses the collection day can contact SCV before Oct. 17 by calling 250-803-4074 or emailing [email protected] to have their yard waste collected.

Salmon Arm’s final 2025 yard waste collection will take place during the week of Nov. 10.