Chase Mounties say man passed out behind the wheel while stopped at a gas pump was on drugs

A man who passed out for more than an hour in the driver's seat of his truck while parked at a gas pump was impaired by drugs, Mounties say.

Chase RCMP said officers conducted a well-being check on a man who was seen slumped over behind the wheel of a grey Dodge Ram pickup truck on Sept. 18, at about 10 p.m.

“The vehicle had reportedly been parked at a gas station pump for more than an hour,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg, Chase RCMP spokesperson.

She said the man seemed disoriented when police arrived and woke him up.

The man passed a roadside breath test, but police said the man “performed poorly” on a standardized field sobriety test.

Police said the poor performance on the field sobriety test indicated the driver was impaired by drugs and he was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition.