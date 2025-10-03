Salmon Arm News

Casey-Thomas Burns Quartet to put on 'swingin', singin' and sparkling' performance in Salmon Arm Oct. 9

Photo: Salmon Arm Jazz Club Casey Thomas-Burns of the Casey Thomas Burns Quartet

“Swingin’, singin’ and sparkling” trombonist and vocalist Casey Thomas-Burns is coming to Salmon Arm when the musician's quartet plays at the Nexus at First Community on Thursday, Oct. 9.

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club said it is “thrilled,” to bring the Vancouver-based trombonist to town, citing her “infectious energy” and “compelling artistry.”

The Casey Thomas-Burns Quartet features Dean Thiessen on piano, Riley Poystila on bass and Clement Pytel on drums.

With inspiration from artists like Urbie Green, Sarah Vaughan and J.J. Johnson, Thomas-Burns leads her quartet in performances that blend elegant Golden Age jazz with the spirit of New Orleans hot jazz.

Thomas-Burns is also known to Canadian jazz fans as the founder and director of the 11-woman big band The Leading Ladies.

The Casey Thomas-Burns Quartet will play at the Nexus at First Community on Thursday, Oct. 9 at the Nexus at First Community on Okanagan Avenue.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation.

To learn more about this and other upcoming jazz events you can visit the Salmon Arm Jazz Club website.