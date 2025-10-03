Salmon Arm News

Mounties say local motorcycle club Notorious Few connected to Kelowna Hells Angels chapter

Shuswap club linked to HA

Photo: Facebook Notorious Few members showing off new 3-piece patch alongside Throttle Lockers and Hells Angels members

Mounties say they believe a Salmon Arm-based motorcycle club is working with the Kelowna chapter of the notorious Hells Angels motorcycle gang.

Corp. Sarbjit K. Sangha, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) spokesperson, confirmed The Notorious Few are a “support club” of the Kelowna chapter of the Hells Angels.

He said the motorcycle club was first noticed by RCMP in 2024, and is known to have a clubhouse in the Salmon Arm area.

“I can confirm that our Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Unit is aware of The Notorious Few,” Sangha said. “They were promoted to a three-piece patch MC (Motorcycle Club) in August 2025.”

Within the outlaw motorcycle club culture, a three-piece patch consists of a top rocker (a patch on top showing the club’s name), a middle logo patch and a bottom rocker (a lower patch showing the territory claimed), as well as a small rectangular MC patch.

A three-piece patch is only permitted to be worn with the express permission of the Hells Angels.

Recent Facebook photos show members of the Notorious Few showing off vests with the new three-piece patches including a bottom rocker reading Kamloops.

Posing in the picture with the Notorious Few members are members of the Throttle Lockers, another Hells Angels support club that RCMP have previously said was looking to purchase a clubhouse in Kamloops.

In 2022, three members of the Throttle Lockers were arrested following a years-long investigation into drug trafficking in Kamloops.

Another Facebook photo from August 2025 has Notorious Few, Throttle Lockers and Hells Angels members posing in front of the Westsyder Pub in Kamloops with two Hells Angels vests displayed in the front of the photo.