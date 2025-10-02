Salmon Arm News

Barking dogs alerted sleeping Anglemont woman before flames engulfed home, police say

Dogs help owner escape fire

Photo: Castanet FILE - A patch on the shoulder of an RCMP officer

Mounties in the Shuswap are crediting barking dogs for alerting their owner to a house fire, leaving her just enough time to flee out the window.

On Aug. 31 at about 2:30 a.m., Chase RCMP responded to a call reporting a residential structure fire in Anglemont.

“Upon arrival, the residence was fully engulfed in flames,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg, Chase RCMP spokesperson.

“A neighbour had come to the aid of the homeowner, helping her escape through a window.”

She said the woman was asleep on the couch when the fire started, but the barking of her dogs woke her up and alerted her to the fire.

The BC Ambulance Service assessed the homeowner for smoke inhalation at the scene and took the woman to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Police said fire crews from the Anglemont Fire Department were eventually able to extinguish the blaze.

Van Wilgenburg said the cause and origin of the fire remain undetermined.