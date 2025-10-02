Salmon Arm News

Driver ticketed after cops stop Mercedes-Benz with broken front and rear windshields in Scotch Creek

Driving without windshields

Photo: Castanet FILE - An RCMP cruiser

A Scotch Creek resident was issued a ticket for driving without a licence after police found them driving a Mercedes-Benz with both front and rear windshields smashed and one tire completely flat.

Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg, Chase RCMP spokesperson, said police conducting a routine patrol along Squilax-Anglemont Road in Scotch Creek saw a visibly damaged Mercedes-Benz on the morning of Sept. 17.

“The front windshield of the vehicle was smashed, with a large hole directly in front of the driver,” she said.

“As the vehicle passed, police also noted that the rear window was completely shattered.”

When police stopped the vehicle they also saw the front passenger-side tire was completely flat and driving on the rim.

Police said the cause of the damage was unclear.

The driver of the vehicle was found to be driving without a valid driver’s licence and was issued a violation ticket for the offence.

The Mercedes-Benz was towed from the scene.