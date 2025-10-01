Support projects at home and abroad with Salmon Arm Rotary Club's traditional Ethiopian dinner
Rotary hosts Ethiopian meal
The public is invited to experience authentic Ethiopian cuisine while supporting good works at home and abroad at a Salmon Arm Rotary Club fundraising event on Saturday, Oct. 18.
The traditional Ethiopian dinner is being planned through a partnership between the Salmon Arm Rotary Club and Partners in Ethiopia. Funds will go to support local Rotary projects as well as projects in Agarfa, Ethiopia.
Woinshet Bayssie, Partners in Ethiopia founder and Salmon Arm Rotarian, will be preparing the food with an experienced team of volunteer cooks.
Bayssie grew up in Agarfa and is well versed in the culinary traditions of the Oromia region of Ethiopia.
Tickets are $80 per person and available online via eventbrite or in person (cash only) at Soapolallie Soapworks at 611 Cliff Ave. in Enderby, or at the Lotto Booth in the Mall at Piccadilly in Salmon Arm.
The event will take place at the Fifth Avenue Seniors’ Activity Centre at 170 5th Ave. SE in Salmon Arm. Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner beginning at 6 p.m.
